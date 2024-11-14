Assam: Another Stock Broking Scam Involving Several Lakhs Comes To Light In Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Another alleged stock broking scam involving several lakhs of rupees has come to light in Guwahati, Assam, on Thursday. Alpana Das's company, AD Stock Broking Financial Services Private Limited, has faced accusations of embezzling lakhs of rupees from unsuspecting investors.
According to reports, Alpana Das and her associates had promised investors a lucrative 13% monthly interest, along with an additional 11% during a Janmashtami offer last year.
Reports claim that investors have received the promised interest for about two years, but since July of this year, they have not received their money back. The operation allegedly ran in a pattern similar to the previous DB Stock scam.
Alpana Das and her associates allegedly fled Guwahati, locking up the office after their escape. Several victims have approached the Dispur police station, but the accused remain untraceable.
Alpana Das reportedly held a managerial position at DB Stock, a company involved in a similar scam.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, law enforcement authorities arrested Dipankar Barman in Goa, the alleged mastermind of the DB Stock trading scam, and brought him to Guwahati, Assam.
The Guwahati Police in Goa arrested Barman and accused him of being involved in a scam involving transactions worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore.
