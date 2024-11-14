Guwahati: Bike-Borne Robbers Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Rajgarh

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a woman's gold chain was snatched by two bike-borne robbers in Guwahati on Thursday morning.

The horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of the day, at around 6:30 AM in the city's Rajgarh locality. It occurred when the victim identified as Bobita Das had strolled out for a morning ride on her new scooter.

Two robbers on a motorcycle, identified as a Pulsar 200 without a registration plate, allegedly snatched a gold chain claimed to be worth Rs 9 lakh from her.

The woman was allegedly threatened by the robbers with a weapon, compelling her to hand over the precious gold ornaments worn by her.