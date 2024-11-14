Guwahati: Bike-Borne Robbers Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Rajgarh

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a woman's gold chain was snatched by two bike-borne robbers in Guwahati on Thursday morning.
The horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of the day, at around 6:30 AM in the city's Rajgarh locality. It occurred when the victim identified as Bobita Das had strolled out for a morning ride on her new scooter.
Two robbers on a motorcycle, identified as a Pulsar 200 without a registration plate, allegedly snatched a gold chain claimed to be worth Rs 9 lakh from her.
The woman was allegedly threatened by the robbers with a weapon, compelling her to hand over the precious gold ornaments worn by her.
Bobita claimed that she had forgotten to remove the chain after attending a marriage program the previous night. She informed that the gold chain was purchased for Rs 3 lakh a few years ago, adding that its value has increased to around Rs 8-9 lakh.
The police were notified about this incident, following which, an investigation was launched to look into the matter. The CCTV footage is being monitored to identify the culprits.
