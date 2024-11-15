Assam: Another stockbroking scam alleged; lakhs of rupees duped in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Another stock broking scam has surfaced and unfolded in Guwahati, suspected of involving several lakhs of rupees. Alpana Das’ company, AD Stock Broking Financial Services Private Limited, is accused of embezzling funds from unsuspecting investors. The company had promised investors a lucrative 13% monthly interest.

According to the source, investors received the promised interest, but since July this year, they have not received their money back. The operation allegedly followed a pattern similar to the previous DB Stock scam. Alarmingly, Alpana Das had reportedly been a worker at DB Stock, a company involved in a similar scam.

Victims have approached the Dispur Police Station, but Alpana Das and her associates remain untraceable. The accused allegedly fled Guwahati, locking up their office in Hengrabari after their escape. The sudden disappearance has left investors reeling, with many fearing that they may never recover their lost funds.

The scam’s modus operandi involved luring investors with unusually high returns, only to disappear with the funds. The similarity to the DB Stock scam raises concerns about the existence of a larger racket.

Also Read: Guwahati: Rs 35,000 recovered in fake helicopter ticket scam