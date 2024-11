Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team from Cyber Police Station (Cyber PS) has successfully recovered Rs 35,000 and credited it into the bank account of a victim who fell prey to an online scam involving fake helicopter tickets. The victim, a resident of Latasil, lost a total of Rs 69,300 to the scam.

Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining amount.

