Assam: ANS seeks probe into alleged forest royalty evasion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) has sought an investigation into the alleged non-payment of forest royalty by two contractors engaged in the expansion of National Highway 37 under the Jorhat Forest Division.

In a letter written to Prime Minister of India, ANS president Diganta Saikia alleged that Binni Construction failed to pay Rs 1.87 crore in forest royalty, while Sadguru Engineering and Allied Serving Private Limited allegedly failed to pay Rs 94.05 lakh to the Jorhat Forest Department and the Government of Assam.

The organisation alleged that the firms’ owners, Mintu Pal and Mukesh Jalan, embezzled government revenue and urged the authorities to register a case, investigate the matter and initiate legal action against them. It also demanded the attachment of the movable and immovable properties of the two owners to recover the alleged outstanding forest royalty dues.

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