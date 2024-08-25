Assam: APCC demands white paper on crime against women in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) demanded white paper on crime against women in Assam from the BJP government after the Chief Minister said that within 2 months 22/23 cases of rapes and crimes against women have been registered in Assam. APCC said that the BJP government has failed to protect the safety of women in the State.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan Guwahati, the APCC vice-president, Bobbeeta Sharma said, “It is a matter of shame and grave concern that we have to continuously speak in protest against the crime against women day in and day out. It speaks volumes of the condition of our so called civilized society. APCC strongly condemns the heinous act of crime against the minor girl in Dhing and we demand the strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime. It is shameful that the government has confessed that women in Assam are not safe by listing out names of such cases that occurred in the last two months,” she added.

“In the last 8- 9 years of BJP’s rule in Assam numerous women have been subjected to rape, murder and molestation in various districts of Assam. It is also a matter of indignation that in many cases even when arrests are being made the culprits manage to go scot free. In the year 2018, a total of 27,687 cases have been registered and 30094 (1.08%) were arrested; 44,232 (0.95%) arrested against 30,025 cases in the year 2019; 33,537 (0.53%) arrested against 26,352 cases in 2020; 34,923 (0.50%) arrested against 29,046 cases in 2021 and in the year 2022, altogether 14,148 cases have been registered and 19789 (3.61%) were arrested.

“The question that arises here therefore is what has the government done to avert crimes against women in Assam? Crime against women is closely linked to a safe environment - the provision of street lights, the provision of CCTV in strategic points, the availability of women safety apps and helpline numbers. Has the government been able to provide these requirements for women safety? In Guwahati itself we have seen in the name of Smart City project, crores of rupees were sanctioned for installing CCTV in and around the city. What happened to the CCTV’s? Have they been installed? We saw that President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated a women safety app in April 2023 named “Boroxa”. Did the Government take steps to popularize it? Are the women of Assam even aware of it? Is it still working or not? What about other women safety apps announced time and again? Whenever such incidents take place, nothing is done after a few months. Who will be held accountable?” she further questioned.

“We would like to question the role of the Women Commission of Assam, an organization that has always remained mute spectators whenever such crimes take place. Are we aware who the chairperson of the Women Commission is? Who are its members? Whenever there is any such crime against women we do not see any activity of the Women Commission which exists with tax payers’ money. Media should also question the dubious role of the Women Commission in crime against women in Assam.”

