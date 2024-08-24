Assam: Prime Accused In Dhing Gang Rape Case Dies After Trying To Escape Police Custody

NAGAON: The prime accused in a gangrape case in Assam was declared dead on Saturday after trying to escape police custody by jumping into a pond, authorities informed.

The incident took place during an investigation at the crime scene.

The deceased, identified as Tafazul Islam, was apprehended on August 23, and the cops escorted him to the site where the 14-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped when he attempted to break-free from the shackles at 4 am.

This led to the police launching a rescue operation and his lifeless body was recovered from the water following an intensive search lasting for two hours.