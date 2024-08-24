Assam: Prime Accused In Dhing Gang Rape Case Dies After Trying To Escape Police Custody

NAGAON: The prime accused in a gangrape case in Assam was declared dead on Saturday after trying to escape police custody by jumping into a pond, authorities informed.
The incident took place during an investigation at the crime scene.
The deceased, identified as Tafazul Islam, was apprehended on August 23, and the cops escorted him to the site where the 14-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped when he attempted to break-free from the shackles at 4 am.
This led to the police launching a rescue operation and his lifeless body was recovered from the water following an intensive search lasting for two hours.
"When a police team took him last night to the spot for investigation where the incident took place, the prime accused tried to flee and jumped into a pond located nearby the site," SP Nagaon Swapnaneel Deka said.
Investigations found Islam to be one of three men involved in this heinous crime. The horrific incident unfolded on Thursday evening in Assam's Nagaon district when the minor girl was returning home from tuition in her bicycle.
Three assailants arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her in the forest, leaving her critically injured. The teenage girl was found lying in a semi-conscious state near a pond.
The police were informed about this incident after some local residents spotted the girl in a horrible situation. The police have initiated a manhunt to nab the two other suspects who are still absconding.
The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a medical unit in Nagaon district, where a multi-specialty team of doctors is attending her with utmost care.
A team of psychiatrists has also been asked to provide mental support and counseling to help her deal with the trauma.
Meanwhile, this incident has sparked massive protests in the area on Friday as the public have expressed their anger and resentment.
The Dhing Regional Students’ Union on Friday announced a complete shutdown of Dhing till all the culprits are nabbed by the cops.
Calls for justice have intensified as social and political organizations have demanded the arrest of the culprits and improved security for women and girls.
