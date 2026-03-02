Assam: APCC holds extended executive meeting in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Amid its ongoing “Xomoy Poribortonor” Yatra in Upper Assam, the Congress on Sunday organized a massive statewide organizational exercise, holding meetings with booth- and mandal-level workers and distributing election funds in preparation for the upcoming Assembly polls.

According to party sources, financial assistance was disbursed through the presidents of 31,486 booth committees and 2,732 mandals across 35 districts of Assam. In this connection, extended executive meetings of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) were convened across the state under the leadership of respective district presidents.

The meetings were held as per the directive of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, in the presence of district presidents, party observers, and general secretaries and secretaries in charge of the districts. The state unit currently has 301 blocks, and block presidents also attended the meetings.

In Guwahati, a similar meeting was organized at Manabendra Sarma Complex, bringing together block, mandal and booth committee presidents from five Assembly constituencies under the Guwahati Metropolitan District Congress Committee. The meeting was chaired by metropolitan district president Swapan Das and was attended by aspirants seeking party tickets.

All aspirants for party nomination pledged to work unitedly for the official candidate selected by the party and resolved to campaign for building a fearless, harmonious and secular “Greater Assam.”

Also Read: Everything is Positive on Alliance: APCC President Gaurav Gogoi