Everything is Positive on Alliance: APCC President Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia today said that the Congress would fight the Assembly election in Assam in a strong and united way. On the opposition alliance, Gogoi said that ‘everything is progressing in a positive direction.’

Speaking to the media during a screening committee meeting held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi today, the two leaders stated that discussions are going on with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, APHLC, and Left parties, and that the talks have been extremely positive.

Debabrata Saikia said that discussions are underway with the president of Raijor Dal regarding seat-sharing in two to three constituencies.

Saikia said, “The screening committee is currently discussing the names of our candidates. The election committee will take the final decision. No name has been finalized so far. In some constituencies, only one or two names have been proposed.”

Saikia also said that there is misinformation in Assam about whether an alliance with Raijor Dal is finalized. He said, “There are rumours that discussions with Raijor Dal have ended. I do not know who is spreading such misinformation. I urge everyone not to pay heed to such propaganda. Discussions are going on; no final decision has been taken yet. Akhil Gogoi has been in touch regarding several constituencies. Efforts are being made to reach a consensus as far as possible. Talks are also ongoing with leaders of the APHLC. The four-member committee formed for this purpose is holding discussions. Talks are also being held with AJP, CPI, and the CPI(M).”

Also Read: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi defends seat-sharing decision