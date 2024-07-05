Assam: APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah forms panchayat delimitation committee

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah has constituted a Panchayat Delimitation Committee to study the process of delimitation in detail and to take up the matter with the appropriate authority of the government for any query and clarification. The committee will keep a sharp eye on the procedure, rules, and modalities and whether the delimitation exercise is being carried out properly or not.

The Panchayat Delimitation Committee will advise the APCC on a regular basis on this important issue. The following are the members of the committee: Adv. Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, Chairman; Mina Teli, Member, Padmabati Das, Member; F.H. Laskar, Retd Secy P&RD, Member; and Utpal Doley, ACS (Retd), Convener.

