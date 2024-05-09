Will gain in number of seats and percentage of votes: Bhupen Kumar Borah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Briefing party high command on the performance of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) in the just-concluded Lok Sabha election in the state, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said that the party would gain both in the number of seats and percentage of voting.

The Congress fielded candidates in 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats. It left the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat for AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Borah said, "I extended my sincere gratitude and thanks to my esteemed colleagues of Congress and the united opposition forum, as well as the candidates, well-wishers, and supporters, for their wholehearted support during the parliamentary election."

Borah said that though 16 parties got into a huddle to fight the ruling coalition, 13 of them cooperated on the battle field. "Only the regional parties continued their cooperation with us till the poll battle was over. Three national parties fielded candidates on their own. On June 4, we will see the results. The AICC (All India Congress Committee) high command will decide if we will have to team up with these three national parties in the 2016 Assembly election in the state," he said.

When asked about the performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll and the number of seats they may get this time in the state, Borah said, "I would like to stop short of not saying the number of seats now. I can, however, say that we will gain both in the number of seats and the percentage of votes."

When asked about the alleged non-cooperation from two Congress MLAs in the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, Borah said, "Allegations go that two of our MLAs didn't cooperate with the party in Dhubri. There is also an allegation that a former MP has even misguided party supporters in Dhubri. I will take up the issue at the political affairs meeting of the party."

Confident of the Congress wresting the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat, Borah said, "When we named Rakibul Hussain as our candidate for Dhubri, many considered that a wrong decision. I did say that if Rakibul cannot win the seat, I will step down as APCC president. My stance still stands."

When asked about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that he (Borah) would join the BJP after the Lok Sabha poll, the APCC president said, "The Chief Minister and the BJP did start an abortive psychological war with the Congress leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha poll to frustrate us. However, they utterly failed in the mind game."

Also Read: Congress will bring peace if voted to power: APCC president Bhupen Bora (sentinelassam.com)