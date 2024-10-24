Assam: APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah Resign as Chief of Opposition Forum

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned on Wednesday as the Chief of the United Opposition Forum following a disagreement over the party stands on the upcoming bye-election for the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency. The president of Asom Sanmilita Morcha, Borah, had advocated leaving the Behali seat for their ally, the Communist Party of India (CPI, ML), but internal divisions emerged among congress leaders who expressed interest in contesting the Behali constituency themselves. In the letter to the general secretary of the Asom Sanmilita Morcha, Borah said, “As you are aware, a meeting of the Asom Sanmilita Morcha was held on October 18, in the presence of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Assam incharge at Guwahati. In the meeting, a proposal was put forward by the G.S., AICC, to constitute a 5-member committee, and he assured that the recommendation of the committee will be accepted by the AICC regarding nomination for the Behali LAC bye-election, where the CPI (ML) had demanded the candidature. However, till now the recommendation of the 5 member committee has not been accepted by the general secretary (GS), All India Congress Committee (AICC), and Incharge (APCC).”

“Today the opposition unity called a meeting and asked APCC to clarify by tomorrow 10am regarding Behali LAC. I have been trying to persuade the 5-member committee to reconsider its recommendation, but they have refused to do so and are demanding immediate confirmation from AICC. Under the tremendous pressure on me to make the decision enforced, which I am not able to execute, I have no alternative other than tendering my resignation as President of the opposition unity in Assam. Please note that opposition unity was stressed upon by Rahul Gandhi during his Yatra in Assam and at the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee meeting at Meghalaya,” Borah said in his resignation letter.

