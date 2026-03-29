Assam: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi seeks votes for Pran Kurmi in Titabor

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday participated in several campaign meetings in the Titabor Assembly constituency, seeking the love, blessings, and full support of the people for opposition alliance-backed Congress candidate Pran Kurmi.

Gogoi said, "This time, the Congress party has fielded a social worker, a hard-working and senior Congress leader from the tea community, inspired by the ideals of our revered leaders." This is not just support for an individual candidate-it is a mark of respect for the dignity, rights, and development of the tea community."

He urged the people of Titabor to come together and ensure the victory of Pran Kurmi. Gogoi further stated that the people of Assam are seeking relief from what he described as the authoritarian government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and predicted that the chief minister would be voted out this time.

He alleged that the BJP government is engaging in intimidation politics in the name of welfare schemes for women. According to him, women are receiving threatening calls that their benefits would be cut off if they did not attend BJP meetings or listen to the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat." He emphasized that the duty of a government is to provide services and opportunities to people, not merely distribute money for attending party events. Governance, he said, should focus on education, infrastructure development in villages, and controlling prices.

Gogoi criticized the state government, claiming that since Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister, priorities have shifted, with government schools shutting down while liquor shops are being opened. He pointed out that due to the closure of government schools, children are forced to travel long distances for education, while the rise of private schools has made education unaffordable for poor families, leading to increased dropout rates.

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