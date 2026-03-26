Zubeen Garg Death Verdict: CM Himanta Says Singapore Ruling Strengthens Assam's Case, Congress Disagrees

Reacting to the Singapore court's ruling, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the judgement validates the Assam government's own investigation into Zubeen's death.

"There is no difference between the judgement by a Singapore court and our charge sheet," Sarma said, pointing out that both the Singapore court and the Assam SIT had established that Zubeen had consumed significant quantities of alcohol.

However, the CM maintained a crucial distinction — while the Singapore court ruled the drowning accidental, the Assam government's position is that Zubeen was deliberately made to consume alcohol.

"Singapore says he was consuming liquor from the previous night, and we've also stated that he consumed liquor — but we say he was made to drink intentionally. We've also said that Amritprava had conspired to make him drink," Sarma said.

The CM defended the decision not to send the Assam government to Singapore during the proceedings. "Many said that the Assam government should've gone to Singapore. If we had gone, imagine what would've happened. Today's judgement proves that we've been doing the right thing," he said.