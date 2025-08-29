Assam: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi submits letter to Union Minister

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With around nine lakh differently-abled people in Assam, a large section continues to remain deprived of government welfare schemes, alleged the Pratibandhi Suraksha Sanstha, Assam (PSSA). Despite repeated protests and memorandum submissions, the State Government has allegedly failed to take any effective measures, the organisation said.

Finding no response from the Assam Government, a delegation of the PSSA had earlier attempted to meet the Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, but failed. Subsequently, on August 4, the delegation met Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Gaurav Gogoi, highlighting the plight of differently-abled citizens in the state who remain deprived of their entitled rights and benefits.

In response, Gogoi assured his support and on August 26, submitted a letter to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, Dr. Virendra Kumar highting the issues faced by the differently-abled community of Assam.

Speaking to reporters today, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said, “While the BJP-led government came to power with the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the state government has continuously neglected the concerns of differently-abled people. It is Gaurav Gogoi who has taken up our cause, for which we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

Malakar alleged that in violation of Section 24 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the state government has stopped disbursing disability pensions, left 4,419 backlog vacancies unfilled as per 2017 government data, ignored the demand for inclusion of differently-abled persons under the Orunodoi scheme, and shown irregularities in government job recruitment. He further warned that if no action is taken even after Gogoi’s intervention, the differently-abled community would be compelled to intensify their agitation—extending it not just within Assam but even to the streets of Delhi in pursuit of a secure future.

