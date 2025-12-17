Assam: APCC to launch ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ from December 20

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will launch a statewide mass outreach programme titled 'Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress' from December 20, with the party's entire legislative and parliamentary leadership set to engage directly with people across the state.

Announcing the initiative, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi said every Congress MP and MLA will visit grassroots communities, with the programme aiming to cover every village in Assam. He said the outreach is part of the party's vision to build a "new and progressive Assam" through public participation.

To facilitate public feedback, the Congress has launched a dedicated website - www.natunaxom.com - inviting citizens to share suggestions on governance, development and public policy.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP has damaged Assam's higher education ecosystem by appointing individuals aligned with the ruling party in universities and academic institutions. "Higher education has been pushed towards destruction. Congress will consult students and youth to reclaim and protect the sector from political interference," he said.

On seat-sharing and alliance talks, Gogoi said such discussions cannot be conducted publicly and are taken collectively within the party. He also categorically ruled out any alliance with the AIUDF, stating that the possibility of a Congress-AIUDF alliance is zero.

Claiming growing dissatisfaction within BJP ranks, Gogoi said many party workers have not benefited from the government, alleging that several are still awaiting land pattas.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP leadership in Delhi is fearful of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and claimed that Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is insecure about the Congress's growing political momentum in the state. He accused the BJP of attempting to damage the public image of senior Congress leaders through political attacks.

Referring to the case related to singer Zubeen Garg, Gogoi said a charge sheet has been filed, but raised concerns over the investigation. He said serious questions have been raised and several senior legal experts have expressed reservations about the charge sheet.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's visit to Assam, Gogoi demanded clarity on pending tribal status issues, asking why tribal status was not granted even after six months and why the bill was not passed despite being introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

