Assam: Apex body of teacher organizations elated over bilingual textbooks

SASSM demands an inquiry into MLA entering exam centres with armed bodyguards

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM), an umbrella organization of 12 teachers’ bodies, is elated over the publication of bilingual textbooks for general science and mathematics in classes VI and VII.

SASSM president Ranjit Barthakur said, “We did oppose the government’s move to teach general science and mathematics to the students of class VI last year. The schools allege that the students in class VI this year cannot make strides in general science and mathematics, worrying all stakeholders. The government was adamant in its decision. We did seek the intervention of all other organisations in the adamant decision of the government, leading the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union), ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union), AXM (Axam Xahitya Xabha), and the BSS (Bodo Sahitya Sabha) to take up the issue with all teachers’ organizations from primary to university level. They started a series of agitations against the move. We did extend our support to the agitation.”

Barthakur said, “Due to the tough stance taken by the ABSU and BSS, besides the protest from the AASU, the government had to publish these two textbooks in vernacular languages and English. We hail the decision of the government, besides thanking the AASU, ABSU, AXX, and BSS for the stance taken by them for the protection of the mother tongues. We appeal to the government to ensure that it should publish textbooks of all classes in vernacular languages for the interests of students in higher education.”

Meanwhile, SASSM secretary general Utpal Chakravarty demanded an inquiry into the report of Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumdar entering the Yudhithir Saha HS School and Kalain HS School examination centres with his bodyguards. “Apart from affecting the transparency of the examination, this incident also distracted the attention of the students. How come the MLA entered the examination centre with his armed bodyguards in the presence of a magistrate? What led the examination centre in-charge and the magistrate to keep mum at the incident? We demand the government to inquire into the incident and punish the culprits.”

Also Read: Bilingual math and science textbooks: AASU claims credit, says decision positive