Assam: Applications for distribution of CM Women Entrepreneurship Mission (Urban)

Guwahati: Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal took part in a virtual meeting with representatives of all municipal bodies in the state, including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and officials of district administrations, regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Mission (Urban). Several key members of the department, as well as heads and other officials of the municipal corporations, attended the virtual meeting.

The minister briefed the concerned officials regarding the guidelines of the campaign and gave the necessary instructions for its implementation. Under this scheme, Rs. 10,000 will be provided to eligible members of self-help groups under the Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission as an Industrialization Fund in the first phase to assist women entrepreneurs in urban areas.

The beneficiaries will receive financial assistance in three phases, subject to special conditions to carry on the business as determined by the government, within 3 years. In the first year, the woman will receive Rs 10,000 each, and Rs 12,500 each in the second and third years. The second-year amount will be paid by the bank, and the beneficiary will have to repay the amount.

The applications for the scheme will be made available at the municipal corporation offices on March 3, 4, and 5, while the same have to be submitted on March 9, 10, and 11.

