Assam: Appointment letters issued to 486 contractual teachers

GUWAHATI: After thorough examination of all documents, the Directorate of Elementary Education today issued appointment letters to 486 of the 834 contractual teachers whose appointments were kept withheld for verifying their documents. All the 468 teachers are from non-Six Schedule areas. The authorities concerned in the Six Schedule areas will issue appointment letters to the contractual teachers belonging to schools in autonomous council shortly.

On the special recruitment drive held on August 5 this year, the issuance of appointment letters to 834 teachers of non-scheduled and six schedule areas was kept withheld.

