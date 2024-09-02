Assam Government Secures Future for Thousands as 23,956 Contractual Teachers Receive Permanent Appointment Letters

GUWAHATI: The Assam government made its most significant move to strengthen the state's educational infrastructure when the state handed out permanent appointment letters to 23,956 contractual teachers on September 2. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event and distributed the appointment letters to upper primary and lower primary school teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha initiative.

Guest of honour Education Minister Ranoj Pegu joined in, and the event proved to be very pivotal for teachers across the state as it will not only provide job security for the teachers but also will work towards quality improvement in education in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma took to the microblogging platform X, saying, "The government had promised one lakh government jobs. Today, it crossed that figure and stands at historic leap for more transparency in recruitment and merit-based employment in Assam." He also declared that he is committed to adding 50,000 more jobs by May 2025 and taking the total number of created jobs to an enviable two lakhs.

The Chief Minister's office had reiterated the commitment of the Government of Assam as follows: "The initiative, led by the Assam Government, under the leadership of HCM @himantabiswa, reaffirms a historic commitment to transparency and merit-based recruitment to advance the achievement of over 1 lakh government jobs, including those from BTC and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council."

This large-scale recruitment drive takes place when the education system is mired in more serious problems, and such a move by the government is expected to solve the acute shortage of qualified teachers. The permanent appointments are expected to provide stability and continuity in teaching, which will benefit the students across the state.

The Government of Assam is committed not only to building a brighter future for the younger generation by making adequate provisions in education but also in trying to uplift the living standard of the greater masses in the region. In fact, with new appointments coming into effect, one would expect an improvement in the educational outcomes and a well-informed and capable citizenry instilled within its populace to rise up to the challenges of tomorrow.