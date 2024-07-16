Assam: Appointment to 41 youths in Education Department of state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In an attempt to reach the target of providing jobs to 1 lakh youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday presented appointment letters to 41 youths for different positions in Education department at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur.

It may be noted that 22 candidates have received the compassionate appointment in the directorate of higher education, 11 assistant professors and one librarian under the directorate of technical education seven lecturers of DIET under SCERT. With these appointments the total number of giving new jobs reached 97,495.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Our promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth, is achieving new benchmarks with each passing day. The remaining 13,000 posts will be filled by April 2025.” He also said that the appointment of youth maintaining transparency and meritocracy in government of jobs has augured an atmosphere of trust and belief in the state. He also said that the present State government has set a precedence of appointing 97,495 youth transparently. He also said that in the coming August 15 another one thousand youth will be absorbed in government jobs. The Chief Minister also said after fulfilment of the target of 1 lakh government jobs, government would work for taking the target to 1.5 lakh in its five year in office.

He also asked the new appointees to dedicate themselves in the service of the people and contribute to the growth of the state. The Chief Minister during his speech elaborated on the future roadmap for a start up revolution in the state. He said that start up ventures have the potential of creating employment avenues besides stimulating the growth of the state. He, therefore, asked the newly inducted assistant professors of engineering colleges to help the students to imbibe the skill and passion for start up ventures.

Minister for Welfare of Tea Tribes and Labour Welfare Sanjoy Kishan, PHE etc Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Power etc Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Secretary Education Narayan Konwar and a host of the other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

