PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Reviews Flood Relief Efforts in Silchar, Emphasizes Long-Term Scientific Solutions

Silchar : The state government had been trying to solve the flood menace in a more scientific manner and since it was a long term plan, the permanent solution would yield after the requisite time, PHE minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said. Baruah, who arrived at Silchar on Thursday on a three day tour of the Barak Valley, visited a number of relief camps. After reviewing the relief distribution mechanism, Baruah said, “Everything was going on here in Silchar smoothly and the people who had taken shelter were happy with the cooperation and assistance the district administration had been rendering to them.”

Baruah said that flood and erosion were regular problems as even the government sometimes become less powerful in front of the nature’s whims. “As a government, our first priority is to mitigate and minimize the miseries of the common people,” maintaining this the Minister said, a number of new dykes had been built in recent times to protect the low lying areas. The government was dedicated to scientific solution of the problem, he added.

Baruah praised the local elected representatives as well as the district administration for their roles in helping the people in distress. The government would assess the losses and the affected families would be reimbursed accordingly, he further said.

Also Read: Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah Takes Oath as Ex-Officio Member of Dhakuakhana Municipal Board

Also watch: