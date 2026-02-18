Assam: APSC re-declares CCE 2024 results after brief cancellation over reservation issue

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Tuesday evening re-declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024, a day after it withdrew the earlier result due to an error in the reservation category. The Commission had initially declared the results on Monday, but it soon deleted the result sheet from its official website, drawing flak from various quarters across the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commission stated, "Assam Public Service Commission declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2024, recommending 288 candidates for appointment to ACS/APS and Allied Services. Altogether 41,612 candidates appeared in the Preliminary Examination, of whom 3,243 qualified for the Main (Written) Examination held on 11, 12 and 13 October, 2025. Subsequently, 879 candidates were called for interview, which was conducted from 20 January, 2026 to 9 February, 2026.

Among the first ten candidates, Nihar Ranjan Deka (B.Tech) topped the merit list, followed by Rajnish Sarmah (B.Tech), Miss Panchali Devi (Arts Graduate), Priyanuj Bharali (B.E.) and Bishal Das (BCA), securing the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th positions respectively in Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade). Bhaskar Jyoti Medhi (B.Tech) topped the Assam Police Service (Junior Grade).

Out of the 288 candidates, the Commission recommended 45 candidates for ACS, 20 for APS, 2 for Labour Officer, 9 for Block Development Officer, 23 for Assistant Manager/Assistant Industries Officer/Superintendent of Industries, 2 for Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, 53 for Assam Finance Service (Junior Grade), 5 for Assam Urban Administrative Service (EO, Junior Grade), 51 for Inspector of Taxes, 10 for Inspector of Labour, 19 for Inspector of Excise, 18 for Assistant Employment Officer, 13 for Sub-Registrar and 16 for Assam Audit Service (Assistant Audit Officer) to the Government.

The Commission further stated that it had declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2024 on Monday evening for all categories of services but subsequently cancelled them after it learnt that candidates from the Moran community were not included in the select list of ACS (Junior Grade) and APS (Junior Grade) in accordance with the Office Memorandum on reservation of one post each for the Moran and Motok communities in ACS (Junior Grade) and APS (Junior Grade).

Accordingly, the Commission revisited the merit and selects lists of all services and finalized the results on Tuesday. The Assam Public Service Commission sincerely regretted the situation arising from the cancellation of the result on February 16, which caused anxiety and confusion among the candidates and their families. The Commission reiterated that it remains committed to maintaining transparency, fairness and correctness in respect of all examinations it conducts."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations to candidates who cleared the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination, praising their perseverance and commitment.

In a message shared on X, "Heartiest congratulations to all who have cleared the APSC Combined Competitive Examination. Your hard work, patience and determination have truly paid off today.Wishing you the very best as you step into a life of public service. Another testament to our transparent recruitments. To those who couldn't make it this time, do not lose heart. Your efforts will find their moment, keep going."

