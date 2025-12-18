Assam: Gauhati University offers free APSC interview guidance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati University (GU) announced a free interview guidance programme for candidates who appeared in the APSC CCE 2024-25 Mains Examination. The initiative, launched through the Gauhati University Initiative for Competitive Examinations, aimed to provide structured preparation on the lines of the APSC CCE Personality Test.

The sessions were to be conducted under the mentorship of former APSC chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, offering expert feedback and insights into the interview process. The university said the programme sought to boost candidates' confidence and help them better understand the expectations of the personality test.

Eligible candidates were asked to apply through a Google Form available on the university's official website, with the programme being offered free of cost.

