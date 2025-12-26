Assam: AREIDA Flagship Project Wins CREDAI Award

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) said Uttrayan Group of Assam won the CREDAI Award for Real Estate Excellence 2025, with its flagship project, Uttarayan Ville, adjudged the Best Residential Project among Tier II cities in India. AREIDA president P.K. Sharma said the recognition brought national acclaim to Assam’s real estate sector by highlighting quality and innovation. The award was conferred at the CREDAI Awards 2025, with winners selected through an evaluation by CRISIL. The ceremony was held during the CREDAI National Conclave and attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal as Chief Guest. Uttarayan Group director Deepjyoti Baruah said the award would encourage the team to continue delivering world-class residential projects.

