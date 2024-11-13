Assam: Armed robbers snatch woman’s gold chain in VIP Road area of Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Two armed robbers riding a scooter snatched a gold chain from a woman in the VIP Road area on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Borbari area as the woman was on her way to drop off her child at school. According to sources, the robbers, who were riding a scooter without a number plate, approached the woman and threatened her with a weapon. They forcibly snatched her gold chain before quickly fleeing the scene. The victim has reported the incident to the Dispur Police Station. Police have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects involved.

Also Read: Armed robbers in Guwahati city crime spree