Armed robbers in Guwahati city crime spree

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A couple of armed bike thieves, including a woman, attempted to steal a bike from the parking area near Dispur Dhaba in Ganeshguri on Sunday night. The thieves, riding a scooter without a number plate, fled from the scene after locals confronted them. During the chaos, one of the thieves showed a pistol and escaped. Police have initiated an investigation, but the thieves remain untraced.

Similarly, a man named Raju Boro was nabbed along with a pistol on Sunday in connection to the daylight robbery in Athgaon. A few days ago, it was reported that the pistol in question had vanished from a police barrack. It belonged to a Personal Security Officer (PSO) of the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP). According to reports, the police in Panbazar questioned the PSO involved in the event for two days, and it was alleged that the missing firearm was taken from the old police reserve. The mystery was solved after Raju Boro robbed an e-rickshaw driver at gunpoint in Lakhtokia, Athgaon, using the same handgun.

The pistol that vanished from the reserve was, in fact, stolen by Raju Boro. The city police are currently looking for another accomplice who may have participated in these illegal actions.

