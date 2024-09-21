Assam: Armed robbery in broad daylight at A.T. Road in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An armed robbery was reported in broad daylight on the A.T. Road of Guwahati on Friday. The robbers fled with cash and a mobile phone from an e-rickshaw driver named Ayaz Ali near a hotel in the Fancy Bazar area.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers attempted to steal Ali's e-rickshaw but were unsuccessful. As they fled, they opened fire, although no injuries were reported. The incident occurred when the e-rickshaw driver, Ayaz Ali, was returning from Guwahati Railway Station after dropping passengers.

Ali recounted the ordeal, stating that two men boarded his vehicle and pulled out guns, demanding cash and his mobile phone. When nearby people intervened and tried to help, the assailants fired a warning shot before escaping. Ali later filed a complaint at Pan Bazar police station. "We have launched an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects," confirmed an official from Pan Bazar police station.

