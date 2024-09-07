Demow Police Foil Robbery Attempt on NH-37, Detain Four Suspects and Seize Weapons

DEMOW: In response to a tip, the Demow Police conducted a search operation near NH-37 Road on Thursday night, where they found and detained four robbers as well as the Alto Car that the criminals were driving. The four apprehended robbers were Jyoti Hazarika of Jorhat Malow Ali, Diganta Chetia of Hahchara Chetia Gaon, Putul Borah of Dibrugarh Boiragimath, and Luchan Gogoi of Lakuwa. According to sources, during the Police search operation, a 9 MM Pistol and five bullets were found in their possession. Information received indicates that on Thursday night, a truck (UK 08CB9453) carrying iron products was travelling through the Sivasagar bypass highway to Jogighopa when it was stopped by an Alto car. The people inside the Alto car identified themselves as sales tax officials and asked the truck driver to produce their documentation. When the driver did, they claimed the document was fake and even took the driver's and the truck's handyman's mobile phones. The Sivasagar Police administration was notified about it by the proprietor of the business that supplied the iron goods using GPS tracking. The Sivasagar Police immediately informed the Demow Police as the Truck was heading towards Demow and a team of Demow Police had a search operation at NH-37 Road on Thursday night and recovered the driver and handyman of the truck from the robbers and seized the Alto Car from Maskara.

Later the Demow Police recovered the truck (UK 08CB9453) which was carrying the iron products and brought the four dacoits to Demow Police Station on Thursday night and handed them to Sivasagar Sadar Police Station on Friday morning.

