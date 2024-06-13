Assam: Army and SSB conduct flood relief exercises at IIT Guwahati

A Correspondent

Rangia: The Army, along with SSB and other forces, conducted a flood relief exercise called 'Jal Rahat' at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, NDRF, SDRF, SSB, and Assam Police today.

According to sources, the objective of the 'Jal Rahat' exercise is to create awareness among the local people about flood relief operations and to establish good coordination among all partner agencies of such operations. The exercise highlighted the limitless possibilities of military and non-military coordination and demonstrated the commitment and capabilities of partner agencies in relief operations.'The 'Jal Rahat' exercise today focused on various aspects of rescue operations, immediate medical treatment, and the development of technologically advanced means of flood relief, as well as well-planned exercises and joint efforts of the Indian Army and other partners to reduce damage to lives and property.

An expert team of the Indian Army today practiced how to rescue people trapped in flood-hit areas using winching helicopters while SDRF and NDRF teams conducted underwater rescue operations. They demonstrate the skills they are capable of.

The exercise builds confidence among the local people in the ability of rescue operations in flood affected areas and ensures that the Indian Army and all other government agencies will provide timely and effective assistance to the people during such disasters. The exercise is expected to further reinforce the commitment of the Indian Army towards nation building and the security of the citizens of the country.

Major General Vishal Singh, SM, VSM, GOC, 21st Mountain Division, was the chief guest at the exercise. Rajiv Rana DIG Sector HQ, SSB Rangia, was also present, along with other officers and officials.

