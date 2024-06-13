Assam: Dibrugarh grappling with flash flood after heavy splash of rain

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh has been grappling with flash flood and most of the streets of the town were waterlogged after heavy splash of rain on Wednesday morning. For last several decades, the Dibrugarh town has been battling with the flash flood and waterlogging problem due to unplanned drainage system.

Mancotta road which is one of the busiest road of the town gets submerged under knee deep water after a heavy rain. “Every year water-logging occurs mainly because of the poor drainage system. Although the department concerned constructs roads in every ward, they refrain from digging up drains adjacent to these roads. Faulty and unscientific construction of roads and drains results in flash floods every year,” said Parimal Banik, a resident of Dibrugarh town.

Due to rampant encroachment near the Dibrugarh Town Protection (DTP) drain, the rain water from the town cannot flow out through the drain. This has resulted in water-logging in several areas of the town.

The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya school road is the most severely impacted; the majority of the road is submerged, making it difficult for students to get to school.

“Every year during monsoon, we have to face the similar situation. The monsoon season floods the entire road. We don’t know how this problem will be solved because we have been witnessing this from several years. Despite several complaints, the concerned department has failed to solve the waterlogging problem,” said a teacher of VKV, Dibrugarh.

He said, “We need a scientific drainage system which can flush out the water of the town. Dibrugarh is one of the oldest town in Assam which has been worst hit during the rainy season. Immediate solution should be taken by the concerned department to solve the decade old problem.”

