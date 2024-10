Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The STF (Special Task Force) seized six pieces of fake gold weighing 5.709 kg from the Kerakuchi area under Basistha Police Station on Saturday. They apprehended two persons in this connection. The pieces of fake gold were boat-shaped, and one of them is split.

