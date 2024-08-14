Fake gold brick seized, two arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A WGPD team from Jalukbari PS conducted a raid near Nilachal Flyover in Maligaon, seizing a fake boat-shaped gold brick weighing 1,365 grams, Rs. 4,700 in cash, and a hacksaw blade. The two suspects, Ahamad (28) from Banaras and Rahis Ahamad (40) from Mughalsarai, were arrested. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

