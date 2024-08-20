Assam: ARPA and State Government Meeting Held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati

Betterment of train services in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A meeting was held between the Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) and the principal secretary, Labour and Welfare Department, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, at Janata Bhawan on Monday to discuss the issues regarding the betterment of the rail services in the state.

ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said, “The principal secretary called upon us to discuss the present condition of the rail services of the state. During the discussion, several issues were raised. The first one being the resumption of the pre-COVID trains like the Dimapur-Marini passenger train, Dibrugarh-Dekargaon Intercity Express, Alipurduar-Kamakhya Intercity Express, Dibrugarh-Kolkata, and Dhubri-New Tinsukia.”

Sharma further said, “The introduction of a few more passenger train services was also discussed: The Sarbhog/New Bongaigaon (NBQ) to Guwahati (GHY) arriving at around 8 a.m. The GHY departing at 8.30 a.m. for NBQ. The NBQ departing at 3 p.m. for GHY. The GHY to Sarbhog/NBQ departing at 8 p.m. The Dibrugarh to Ledo, arriving Ledo at 9.30 a.m. North Lakhimpur to Dibrugarh, arriving at 9.15 a.m. The Dibrugarh-Guwahati VANDE BHARAT or DURONTA service.”

He further added, “Other issues were also discussed, like the addition of a stoppage of the GHY-NJP Vande Bharat Express and Rajdhani Express at Rangia and Barpeta roads. The Agartala-New Delhi Tejas Express will run via Katihar and Patna instead of via Bhagalpur. To complete the Road Over Bridge (railway portion) at Nalbari (Barkura) as soon as possible. The repair work on Saraighat Bridge (road deck) is to be done by a specialised agency. To avoid engine reversal at the bye-pass line at Rangia and Rangapara. Construction of a one-halt station between Rangia and Kendukona (at Chepti) and at least two underpasses between Tihu and Kaithalkuchi stations. The early start of construction of the new railway line between Salona-Khumtai and Jorhat-Sibsagar, which was sanctioned in the Railway Budget 2017-18. The early start of the 2nd rail-cum-road bridge at Saraighat (Guwahati). There should be more RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) centres in Assam/Northeast. A stoppage review meeting should be organized by the Railways with the Government of Assam and public representatives. The works under AMRIT Bharat station to be discussed with Government of Assam and public representatives. Regular meetings with the Railway, Government of Assam and public representatives (once every 3 months) should be arranged to discuss different issues, and a review of the NF Railway’s jurisdiction within the NE region should be done.”

“After the discussion, the principal secretary, Chakravarthy, gave a good response to our suggestions and issues. The principal secretary said that he will inform the chief secretary of Assam of the whole issue,” Sharma added.

