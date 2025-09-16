Assam: ARPA calls for protest on Sept 18 against poor train connectivity

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has called for statewide protests on September 18 to highlight decades of neglect in passenger rail services in Assam. The association alleges that despite heavy central investments in railway infrastructure, basic facilities and local train connectivity for commuters remain inadequate.

In a statement issued on Monday, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma accused the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) of failing to deliver reliable inter-district and suburban passenger services even after 133 years of rail operations in the state and nearly 67 years since the creation of NFR.

The association pointed to issues such as overcrowded trains, discontinuation of important services, withdrawal of stoppages in rural areas, and lack of timely local trains for students and daily commuters. It also criticised the shortage of express trains and inadequate amenities at stations, noting that many platforms still lack essentials like clean drinking water and toilets.

“While railways in other states function as a public lifeline, Assam’s rail service continues to operate at the mercy of authorities. People are compelled to depend on buses for local travel and airlines for long distances,” said Sharma.

The statement further highlighted how students from Barpeta Road and Nalbari struggle to reach Guwahati for morning college classes due to the absence of suitable train services, while residents of places like Siajuli are forced to travel 25 km by road to reach Lakhimpur after train stoppages were withdrawn.

ARPA announced that peaceful demonstrations, hunger strikes, and dharnas will be organized across Assam on September 18. Senior citizens, civic bodies, trade associations, and other non-political organizations are expected to join the movement.

The protests aim to press for safe, affordable, and accessible railway services in Assam, ensuring that passengers in the state enjoy the same rights and facilities as citizens elsewhere in India.

Also Read: Railways Approve New Train Stoppages in Lower Assam