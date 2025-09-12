Railways Approves New Train Stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat and Chautara

Guwahati: In a major step to improve rail connectivity in Lower Assam, the Ministry of Railways has approved new stoppages for several prominent trains at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat, and Chautara stations on an experimental basis.

The move comes after sustained requests from local residents, community leaders, and passengers highlighting the social and economic importance of better rail access. The new stoppages are expected to ease travel for daily commuters, students, traders, and long-distance passengers, while also enhancing links to healthcare, education, and markets.

The trains that will now halt at these stations include:

• Guwahati–Murkeong Lachit Express (15613/15614) – Goreswar

• Howrah–Dibrugarh Kamrup Express (15959/15960) – Goreswar & Gossaigaon Hat

• Kamakhya–Anand Vihar North East Express (12505/12506) – Gossaigaon Hat

• New Jalpaiguri–Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (22227/22228) – Gossaigaon Hat

• Alipurduar–Guwahati Sifhung Express (15753/15754) – Chautara

In a letter to the General Manager of Northeast Frontier (NEF) Railways, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had underlined the significance of these halts, noting their role in boosting trade, regional growth, and overall development.

The Railway Ministry has directed officials to closely monitor ticket sales and ensure wide publicity of the new arrangements. Sharing the update, the Chief Minister’s office posted on social media: “@RailMinIndia has approved new train stoppages at Goreswar, Gossaigaon Hat and Chautara stations on an experimental basis, following a formal request made earlier.”

The addition of these halts is expected to foster better integration of the three towns with major urban centers such as Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, significantly improving mobility across Assam.