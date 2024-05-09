Assam: ARPA decries number of trains ‘not matching rush of passengers’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ARPA (Assam Rail Passengers' Association) rued the fact that despite the increase in the number of train passengers in Assam and other states, NF Railway has failed to provide them adequate number of trains to make their train travel hassle-free.

In a statement, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said, "Since withdrawal of lockdown in 2020, we have been running from pillar to post for the resumption of pre-COVID passenger trains in our state. We were already under served. Even the sole services that run between DEKARGAON and DIBRUGARH or DIMAPUR and MARIANI via JORHAT were cancelled in a secret manner without any cancellation notification to rail users."

Sharma said, "Similarly, three essential services of BG I also were thrown out. Hence, in view of doubling almost, we request the NF Railway authority once again for introduction of short service as follows:

"1) A MEMU/ICF local up service from SORBHOG /NBQ to reach GUWAHATI at around 8.00 am (ie before 9.15 am Manas Rhino). It will enable the wayside people to catch Down 12423 RAJDHANI at RANGIYA comfortably and students to attend their GHY classes easily.

"2) As 55818 is not resumed yet, let the rake return in the path of 55818 and run up to FAKIRAGRAM JN (a section of below 200 km). It will connect Kokrajhar then.

"3) From FAKIRAGRAM, the rake can start at 2.30 pm up to Guwahati again as not a single ordinary train serving all stations is there in day time.

"4) After 5.30 pm, no local passenger train is available from Guwahati in Guwahati-Rangiya-New Bongaigaon section. So the same rake is expected to return from Guwahati at around 8.30 pm to SORBHOG again providing some arrangement of sub-urban terminal at SBE. In doing so, all the suburban people who are required to serve in various sectors in GUWAHATI will be able to return to their homes safely avoiding costly arrangements at Guwahati. Summarily, it can be said that such an arrangement will provide more employment also to the needy youths of Guwahati suburban areas."

He said, "Route electrification is there, doubling is also nearing completion. Unfortunately development has forgotten to carry a better passenger transportation arrangement for the local people of Assam. So, some new intrastate services are expected now. Moreover, introduce some super fast services also towards Kolkata, Puri, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai etc. After all coaching income will have to be the main focus of NFR as it is a passenger oriented zone."

Also Read: Assam: Train services between Lumding and Badarpur yet to be restored (sentinelassam.com)