Assam: Train services between Lumding and Badarpur yet to be restored

Haflong: Though the railway restoration works are in full swing between Jatinga, Lampur and New Harangajao but the permanent restoration of train communications are yet to be ascertained.

The train communications was disrupted between Lumding-Badarpur hill section since April 26 due to derailment followed by settlement of track. Long distance trains were allowed to pass but the passenger trains like Silchar-Guwahati etc and goods trains were restricted.

On Wednesday Divisional Railway Manager Prem Ranjan Kumar informed the media that for permanent restoration, more time would be required. He also informed that today a goods train was allowed to pass in experimental basis. For the permanent solution for the settlement issue geo-scientific research would be carried out soon by one retired geo-scientist.

He added that they have been facing challenges in importing restoration materials since the condition of road is also not favourable. And the natural soil here is also not good.

Due to long disruption in rail communication and restrictions of goods trains the neighbouring states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and entire Barak valley will face food and fuel crisis.

