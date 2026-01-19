Assam: ARPA seeks improved passenger-oriented services

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has welcomed the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train and expressed hope that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will commence the service at the earliest.

ARPA stated that with the ongoing doubling of railway tracks and electrification along the Vande Bharat routes, the introduction of such high-speed trains is a natural and expected development. However, the association observed that merely adding more superfast or premium trains to destinations like Kolkata, including additional Vande Bharat services, will not by itself bring remarkable improvement unless the broader passenger demand is addressed.

ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma stressed the need for regular, passenger-friendly rake compositions comprising General Second Class (GS), Sleeper Class, and AC coaches, similar to trains like Saraighat and Kamrup Express. Such conventional rake services are essential to cater to the needs of the common passengers who form the bulk of railway users in Assam.

Sharma further highlighted that passenger convenience must be prioritized while scheduling premium services. At present, Vande Bharat Express No. 22228 (Assam–Howrah) departs Guwahati at 4:30 pm. Sharma opined that the proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper service should ideally have a night departure from Guwahati/Kamakhya to Kolkata to better match passenger expectations and travel patterns.

In addition, Sharma reiterated its long-standing demand for the restoration of several important passenger services that were withdrawn or curtailed earlier. These include the New Tinsukia–Dhubri Express (15771), the Di-Mariani–Dimapur Passenger (55903), and the restoration of pre-COVID stoppages of various trains at important stations across Assam, including Dibrugarh.

Sharma also urged the Railway authorities to provide at least two stoppages at stations such as Barpeta Road and Kokrajhar, citing high passenger footfall and strong revenue potential, comparable to stations like Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. He further noted that such stops would greatly benefit passengers from lower and central Assam.

