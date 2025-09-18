ARPA Urges Upgrade of Digboi-Margherita-Ledo Rail Corridor

Digboi: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) on Thursday urged the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to expedite long-pending proposals for the Digboi-Margherita-Ledo section, describing the stretch as “critical for passengers and economic growth in Upper Assam.”

In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Tinsukia Division, ARPA outlined a series of demands aimed at enhancing safety, comfort, and connectivity.

Among its key proposals, ARPA called for:

• Conversion of the 15603/15604 Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express from ICF to LHB coaches.

• Rescheduling the train’s departure from Guwahati to around 8:30 p.m. for improved passenger convenience.

• Extension of the Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express (15927) up to Ledo, with additional 3A and Sleeper coaches.

• Development of Ledo into a full-fledged terminus station with modern facilities, given its strategic proximity to the Indo-Myanmar border.

• Introduction of superfast trains from Ledo to Howrah and New Delhi.

• Accelerated completion of Amrit Bharat Station upgrades at Margherita and Ledo.

• Resumption of the Dibrugarh-Ledo DEMU service for affordable local connectivity.

• Launch of a daytime EMU/MEMU service between Dibrugarh and Ledo.

• Speedy electrification of the NTSK-Ledo route.

• A new Ledo–Naharlagun service via Bogibeel Bridge to strengthen links with Arunachal Pradesh.

The association also pressed for genuine representation of passenger activists in consultative committees such as SLCC, DRUCC, and ZRUCC.

ARPA leaders - President Ranu Baruwa, Vice President Purna Borah, and Joint Secretaries Anamul Hussain and Riku Bhattacharjee stressed that the proposals go beyond convenience, calling them “essential steps to unlock the economic and strategic potential of Upper Assam.”

In a strong appeal, the body stated: “The Digboi-Margherita-Ledo corridor is more than just a railway line, it is the lifeline of our frontier region. The time for action is now.”