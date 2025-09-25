Assam: ARPA urges CM to name train after Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has appealed to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps for naming the Tinsukia–Dhubri Express after late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

In a letter issued, the Association expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for standing with the people of Assam during the state’s collective mourning of Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise. To immortalize the legendary singer’s contribution to Assamese music and culture, the body proposed renaming the train as “Zubin Express” or “Mayabini Express,” inspired by the singer’s timeless creation “Mayabini Ratir Bukut…”

The Association also urged the government to ensure the restoration of the Tinsukia–Dhubri Express, which was introduced in March 2023 but later suspended. They demanded that the service be resumed as a daily train under the proposed new name.

Dipankar Sharma, general secretary of ARPA, said the move would be a fitting tribute to Zubeen Garg, whose legacy continues to inspire millions across Assam and beyond.

