New Twist in Zubeen Garg Case: Conspiracy Suspicions Emerge Over SIM Card Transfer

Guwahati: Fresh doubts have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, with suspicions now pointing toward a possible conspiracy. According to new information, Siddharth Sharma allegedly applied on April 10 to transfer the late singer’s SIM card into his own name, raising serious concerns about intent and timing.

The SIM card, registered under the Maharashtra telecom circle, was originally issued in the name of TMTM , a Mumbai-based company. Siddharth Sharma is an authorised signatory of TMTM, which also lists Zubeen’s former manager, Tarsame Mittal, as a partner. This connection has only intensified speculation among fans and observers, who believe the events may point to something beyond natural circumstances.

With protests continuing across Assam, these revelations have added fuel to public outrage. Many are now calling for complete transparency and accountability from the authorities, as demands for justice for Zubeen Garg who symbolised the very soul of Assamese music and identity grow louder with each passing day.