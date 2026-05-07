Assam: ARPA welcomes elected MLAs, seeks major railway reforms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has extended a warm welcome to all newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Assam and congratulated the people for once again giving a strong mandate to the BJP-led government.

ARPA congratulated Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading the ruling alliance to a massive electoral victory and expressed hope that within the next five years, Assam and the Northeast region would be able to secure a separate railway zonal headquarters dedicated exclusively to the region.

In a statement issued by ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma, the association said the people of Assam have shown overwhelming support to the ruling party’s appeal for another term to govern the state.

However, ARPA also expressed hope that issues neglected in the previous term would receive greater attention this time, particularly matters related to railway services in Assam.

The association noted that for the last three decades, it has consistently raised several demands aimed at improving railway services for the benefit of the people of Assam. Despite presenting these issues with proper justification, ARPA said public representatives had not actively engaged with top railway officials to resolve passenger concerns.

ARPA pointed out that while even BJP MLAs from West Bengal had reportedly travelled to New Delhi to meet the Railway Minister regarding railway issues, no similar initiative was observed from Assam legislators, not even meetings with the General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in Maligaon.

The association termed this as unfortunate but appreciated Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for responding to its appeals and facilitating several train stoppages ahead of the elections, which, according to ARPA, brought relief and happiness to many passengers.

ARPA has now appealed to the incoming Chief Minister to institutionalize railway monitoring by officially assigning the state Transport Minister to oversee railway-related matters.

The association also urged all MLAs—both from the ruling and opposition parties—to inspect railway stations in their constituencies at least once a month, assess passenger amenities and infrastructure, and raise concerns through the Chief Minister, Transport Minister, and Chief Secretary to attract the Railway Department’s attention.

According to ARPA, improved railway services benefit not only passengers travelling inside trains but also indirectly support the livelihoods of many families. The association emphasized that introducing or expanding train services creates additional employment opportunities.

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