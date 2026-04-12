Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) urges Vaishnaw to launch suburban rail in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a dedicated suburban rail service in and around Guwahati, citing severe daily hardships faced by commuters and the need to boost regional economic growth.

In a formal letter addressed to the minister, ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma highlighted that Guwahati, the gateway to Northeast India, continues to struggle without a proper suburban rail network despite serving as a major hub for education, healthcare, and commerce.

The association pointed out that thousands of daily commuters from districts such as Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Nalbari, Rangiya, Nagaon, and Udalguri travel distances ranging from 50 to 150 km to reach Guwahati for work, education, and medical needs. These include students attending institutions like Gauhati University, IIT Guwahati, and Cotton University, as well as patients visiting major hospitals such as Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

According to ARPA, the absence of frequent and affordable rail services forces commuters to depend on overcrowded buses, costly taxis, and private vehicles, resulting in long travel times of up to five hours due to traffic congestion, poor road conditions, and seasonal flooding.

“Suburban rail service is not a luxury but a lifeline,” the letter stated, emphasizing that improved connectivity would significantly reduce pressure on major highways, lower carbon emissions, and enhance productivity.

The association also noted that with Indian Railways achieving full route electrification in Assam, the introduction of EMU/MEMU services is now both feasible and timely.

ARPA further stressed that a suburban rail network would support key economic sectors, including tea trade, agro-processing, and emerging IT services, while strengthening Guwahati’s role as a regional growth engine.

Calling for immediate intervention, the association urged the Railway Ministry to act without delay, stating that such a move would promote inclusive development and bridge infrastructure gaps between the Northeast and the rest of India.

The letter concluded with an appeal for swift action to ease commuter distress and accelerate progress in the region.

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