Assam artisans honoured with national handicrafts awards

GUWAHATI: Assam’s rich legacy of traditional tribal textiles has received national acclaim, as two distinguished artisans from the state were conferred with the prestigious National Handicrafts Awards. President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the awards for the years 2023 and 2024 at a ceremony held in New Delhi on December 9, 2025.

Bapukan Payeng of Mirijim Textiles, Majuli, has been awarded the National Handicrafts Award 2024, adding to his earlier state award received in 2019. Bapukan Payeng is a master artisan from Assam with over 30 years of experience in traditional Mirijim textiles. Trained through inherited knowledge, he has worked extensively to revive endangered weaving techniques. Highly skilled in his craft, he also mentors young learners and actively participates in regional exhibitions to preserve and promote his heritage.

Mirijim is a kind of hand-woven blanket popularly known as Miri-jim, used during the winter season to keep the body warmth in the cold nights. It is an item depicting the glorious textile tradition of the Mishing community and occupies a place of pride among the textiles of Assam.

Sabina Teronpi of Karbi Tribal Textiles, Karbi Anglong, has been honoured with the National Handicrafts Award 2023 in recognition of her significant contribution to traditional Karbi weaving. She is a skilful artisan in Saphee Lanphee (hand embroidery) craftworks with more than 23 years of experience, has trained more than 60 artisans, and has participated in many national exhibitions.

Karbi Tribal Textiles feature items like Seleng Pekok. It is worn around the upper body with the upper ends of the garment separating on the right side and tied on the right shoulder to above knee length. It is made from cotton yarn. (PIB)

Also Read: Nagaon Water Hyacinth Handicraft Training for Women