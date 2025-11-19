First-Ever Water Hyacinth Handicraft Training Held in Nagaon

Nagaon: Marking an important step in the district’s cooperative development, Nagaon hosted its first-ever water hyacinth handicraft training programme as part of the 72nd All India Cooperative Week celebrations. The three-day training, held at Swahid Bhawan from November 14 to 18, aimed to turn a commonly found aquatic weed into a resource for livelihood and rural entrepreneurship.

The initiative was organised with the support of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Narayan Konwar, while Deputy Registrar Moromi Bhakat oversaw the arrangements in Nagaon. A total of 90 participants, mostly women from Nagaon, Morigaon, and Kaliabor, took part in the programme. They were trained in crafting a variety of items, including mats, baskets, handbags, pen stands, décor pieces, and traditional Assamese dalichas using processed water hyacinth.

Several dignitaries, including Nagaon District Development Commissioner Debojani Choudhury, Additional District Commissioner Monorama Marang, Deputy Registrar Dr. Kon Kumar Sharma, NABARD District Development Manager Raju Prerna, Kamrup Deputy Registrar Dr. Paresh Saha, and Assistant Registrar Himangshu Kalita, attended the inaugural session. All speakers highlighted the importance of developing rural skills and emphasised how cooperative training can open doors to self-reliance and steady income, especially for women.