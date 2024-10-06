Assam: Artisans racing against time in run-up to Durga Puja

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Durga Puja just round the corner, artisans like Hitendra Nath Barman of Bamunimaidam are racing against time to create intricate idols of Goddess Durga. For the past 35 years, Barman has been perfecting his craft, and this year is no exception.

Barman has received 12 orders and is also working on the iconic New Guwahati Durga Puja Pandal. He explained, “We work for six months to prepare for the puja. The entire process is labour-intensive, from sourcing mud from the Panikhaiti area, known as Atha Maati and Poli Maati, to crafting the idols. A carload of clay costs around Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 5,000.”

Barman works with a team of five artisans and the prices of their idols start at Rs. 15,000, with prices increasing depending on design, dress, ornaments, and colour. “We work 17 hours a day to meet the deadlines. Despite rising costs, idol prices remain stagnant, as though we are working for a pittance. Authorities and people should recognize the hard work and skill that goes into crafting these idols,” Barman emphasized.

“The idol-making process is a meticulous and collaborative effort involving skilled artisans. It begins with creating the idol’s outline using bamboo, reinforced with sticks for larger structures. A straw base is formed, covered with a mud-straw mixture, and then sculpted using pop molds and Ganga clay. Water is applied to moisten the structure, and fine details are added. Hands and feet are manufactured separately and attached securely,” he added.

Barman further said, “Once dried, the idol undergoes painting, either by hand or using a paint gun. The dress, specific to Durga’s form, is tied and secured with nails. Jute fibre creates the hair, with black colour for Durga and small bundles for the lions. Acrylic or poster colours are used for the eyes.”

“Every component, from raw materials to paint, is eco-friendly and biodegradable, as the idols are ritually immersed in the river post-puja. Idols are adorned with clothes, jewelry, and hair, often sourced from Kolkata’s markets. Goddess Durga wears a Banarasi saree, with ornaments made of zari, brocade, paper, thermocol, and sometimes real gold. Before commencing work, artisans hold a special ceremony to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings, reflecting the deep cultural significance of this tradition,” he added.

