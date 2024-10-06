Assam: Thematic pandals for Durga Puja festival depict creativity in Guwahati

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: Defying the gloomy weather, the city is abuzz with excitement as preparations for the Durga Puja festival are in full swing.

Following Mahalaya, puja committees are racing against time to complete the elaborate pandals, with nearly 500 structures underway in the Kamrup Metropolitan area. From giant mythological characters to contemporary social issues, each pandal boasts a unique theme, carefully crafted to captivate devotees.

Guwahati is gearing up for Durga Puja celebrations, and this year’s pandals promise to be more extravagant and meaningful than ever. Various puja committees have adopted unique themes, ranging from cultural heritage to social awareness. These pandals not only showcase creativity but also address different social issues, making the city’s Durga Puja celebrations a must-visit experience.

Some notable pandals include Bishnupur Sarbajonik Durga Puja Samiti’s replica of Jamindar Villa, Rajasthan, and Gitanagar Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti’s replica of Lalitha Mahal Palace, Mysore. Nayantara Club Durga Puja Samiti has chosen a large jaapi, symbolizing Assam’s pride and heritage. Bhaskar Nagar Sarbajobik Durga Puja Samiti’s theme is inspired by Jagannath Puri Yath Yatra, highlighting its significance.

Many committees have also focused on social awareness. Beltola Lakshmi Mandir Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti is raising awareness against social evils like rape, robbery, and reckless driving. Shantipur Suez Gate Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti is highlighting the pressing issue of global warming. Latashil Khel Pathar Sarbojonin Durga Puja Samiti is replicating the Namsai Buddha Temple, promoting peace and serenity. Rihabari Bilpar Durga Puja celebration committee is creating a fully bamboo-made pandal, emphasizing sustainability.

Additional themes include Pandu Institute Colony Durga Puja Udhyapan Samiti’s “Durga in Kailash,” Chatribari Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti’s “Protection of Health workers,” and Aathgaon Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti’s replica of an old cave. Narangi Durga Puja Samiti is promoting road safety, while Guwahati Refinery Township Sector II Durga Puja Samiti is focusing on conservation of nature.

This year, Guwahati’s Durga Puja celebrations are getting a significant boost in terms of budget. The city’s various puja committees have increased their budgets to create more elaborate and impressive pandals. Notably, Bishnupur Sarbajobik Durga Puja Samiti has allocated Rs 50 lakh, while Rest Camp Kalibari Durga Puja Samiti has set aside Rs 40 lakh. Other significant budgets include Aathgaon Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti (Rs 30 lakh), Bhaskarnagar Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti (Rs 27 lakh), and Shantipur Suez Gate Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti and Guwahati Sarbajobik Durga Puja Samiti (Latasil) (Rs 25 lakh each).

Further, Rihabari Bilpar Durga Puja Samiti has allocated Rs 21 lakh, matching Moidam Beltola Lakshmi Mandir Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti’s budget. Guwahati Refinery Township Sector II Durga Puja Samiti has set aside Rs 20 lakh, while Greater Narangi Durga Puja Samiti and Nayantara Club Durga Puja Samiti have allocated Rs 18 lakh each. Pandu Institute Colony Durga Puja Samiti’s budget stands at Rs 13 lakh, and Chatribari Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti has allocated Rs10 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati city gears up for Durga Puja amidst safety concerns (sentinelassam.com)