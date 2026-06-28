Assam: ASACS highlights OST-based rehabilitation efforts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the world, the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday, with the theme “World drug problem: Persistent issues, new challenges, innovative responses.”

The central programme was held at the academic hall of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in collaboration with the OST Centre of GMCH and the targeted intervention NGO Global Organization for Life Development (GOLD).

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, ACS District Development Commissioner (Kamrup Metro) Parijat Bhuyan said drug abuse continues to rise in Assam and stressed the need for sustained rehabilitation efforts. He highlighted the role of Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) centres operating across medical colleges and hospitals in supporting injecting drug users (IDUs) in their recovery process, urging beneficiaries to remain consistent with treatment until de-addiction is achieved.

Deputy Director of ASACS, Jyoti Prasad Sarmah, informed that OST services are currently available in multiple medical colleges and district hospitals across the State, providing structured support for rehabilitation. He emphasised the importance of retaining patients in OST programmes for effective recovery outcomes.

Eminent media personality Pranay Bordoloi noted that drug abuse has become a serious social concern affecting households across Assam, while appreciating the efforts of NGOs and stakeholders engaged in awareness and rehabilitation initiatives.

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