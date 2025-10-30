Assam: ASDMA conducts statewide school shakeout programme

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in collaboration with the Department of School Education and UNICEF Assam, conducted the Great Assam School Shakeout Programme, a statewide earthquake and fire evacuation drill to strengthen disaster preparedness in schools.

The programme was inaugurated by Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, on International Shakeout Day. Over seven lakh students from 1,936 schools across 35 districts participated in the initiative.

The exercise aimed to train students, teachers, and staff in life-saving skills, build resilience, and enhance coordination among School Disaster Management Committees and Task Teams. ASDMA reaffirmed its commitment to creating a disaster-resilient Assam by empowering schools as key agents of safety and awareness, stated a press release.

